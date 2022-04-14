In short
The bail has been denied by Criminal Division Judge Isaac Muwata on grounds that Arinaitwe faces capital offenses for which he might abscond from trial once released. This he said is because Arinaitwe is also accused of aggravated robbery whose maximum punishment upon conviction is death.
Businessman Denied Bail over Doping, Undressing and Robbing City Girl
