Businessman Grilled Over UGX 13bn Land Fund Money

In short
Warren Mwesigye, a dairy farmer and real estate business man was today put on spot by the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters for allegedly receiving Shillings 13 billion from the Land Fund fraudulently.
Businessman Grilled Over UGX 13bn Land Fund Money30 May 2018, 20:29 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Warren Mwesigye, a dairy farmer and real estate business man appearing before the Land Probe. Login to license this image from 1$.
