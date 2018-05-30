Olive Nakatudde
Businessman Grilled Over UGX 13bn Land Fund Money

30 May 2018, 20:29 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Warren Mwesigye, a dairy farmer and real estate business man was today put on spot by the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters for allegedly receiving Shillings 13 billion from the Land Fund fraudulently.

 

