Betty Igitu, the Iruko parish woman councilor Egonyu had just sold a bull at the center by the time of his attack. She explained that the situation in the village is tense as residents groan over the killing of the man she describes as the most peaceful and loving Christian.
Businessman Hacked to Death in Serere Top story25 Dec 2019, 13:00 Comments 206 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
