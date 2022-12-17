Businessman Hospitalized After Failing to Kill Himself in Soroti Market

In short
Allan Onyait, a resident of Orungo Sub County in Amuria district climbed to the second floor of the new market and summersaulted to the ground but his plot was frustrated when he landed on the jerricans and was rushed to the hospital.
Businessman Hospitalized After Failing to Kill Himself in Soroti Market17 Dec 2022, 16:57 Comments 69 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Security Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Depression and Suicide in Uganda Soroti Main Market criminalty in suicide soroti regional referral hospital the penal code
Mentioned: Soroti City
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.