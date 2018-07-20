Businessman Denies Grabbing Butaleja Land

Butaleja businessman Hajj Musa Koire being helped by a police officer attached to the Land Probe to get up. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Hundreds of Butaleja farmers had accused the businessmen of grabbing over 1,500 acres of land with the help of armed police officers and stick-wielding men, who forcibly evicted more than 5,000 rice farmers under their Doho-Muhura Out growers Association.