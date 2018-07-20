Businessman Denies Grabbing Butaleja Land

In short
Hundreds of Butaleja farmers had accused the businessmen of grabbing over 1,500 acres of land with the help of armed police officers and stick-wielding men, who forcibly evicted more than 5,000 rice farmers under their Doho-Muhura Out growers Association.
Businessman Denies Grabbing Butaleja Land20 Jul 2018, 18:37 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Butaleja businessman Hajj Musa Koire being helped by a police officer attached to the Land Probe to get up. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.