Businessman Loses Bid to Block UPDF from Constructing on Contentious Land

In short
Matovu petitioned the High Court Land Division in April saying that purchased the contested land in 2018 from Christopher Musisi, Diana Birungi, and Bernard Kiwanuka and transferred it into his name in the same year. But, he added that the UPDF encroached on the said land on March 9, and fenced part of it without his knowledge, consent, or approval.
Businessman Loses Bid to Block UPDF from Constructing on Contentious Land14 Sep 2022, 14:31 Comments 68 Views Court Updates
Businessman Frank Matovu Ssenkwajju together with his lawyer Denis Wabwire at the Land Division in Kampala.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.