Businessman Shot Dead in Gulu

Michael Fadul Ali, a businessman who operates mobile money and a grocery shop at Coo-pe Trading Center, Bungatira Sub -County in Gulu District was shot at around 11 pm from his shop.
Businessman Shot Dead in Gulu16 Dec 2020, 13:20 Comments 199 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Breaking news
