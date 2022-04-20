Jesse Johnson James
Businessman Shot Dead in Nwoya District

20 Apr 2022, 18:13 Comments 119 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Crime Security Northern Report
David Mudong Ongom, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Geoffrey Opiyo, the Chairman of Koch Goma Town Council says that the assailants who were trailing the deceased all the way from Gulu City shot Kimera at Bungamon Village on the Koch Goma –Gulu Highway.

 

