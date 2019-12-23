Businessmen Open Temporary Bus Terminal For Western Route in Kamwokya

In short
Fares on the Western route have seen daily increment head of Christmas. For instance, Kampala -Mbarara went up from 30,000 to Shillings 40,000 shillings while Kampala to Kabale soared from Shillings 50,000 to 80,000.
Businessmen Open Temporary Bus Terminal For Western Route in Kamwokya23 Dec 2019, 18:40 Comments 286 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Education Updates
Crsis of Transport Means Hit Kampala Following an Increase in The Number of Travelers Going For Festive Season Up Country. Most Buses are Fully Booked Two Days Ahead of Schedule
