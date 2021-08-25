Businesswoman Charged for Selling Counterfeit Agro-Chemicals

In short
The suspect, identified as Evalyn Kunahimbire was arraigned before the Buganda Road Grade One Magistrates Court and charged for forging a counterfeiting trademark, selling goods with false trademarks and falsely applying for trademarks.
Businesswoman Charged for Selling Counterfeit Agro-Chemicals25 Aug 2021, 21:18 Comments 115 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anti Counterfeit Network Africa Bukoola Industries Limited. Evalyn Kunahimbire Weed Master
