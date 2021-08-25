Kukunda Judith
21:20

Businesswoman Charged for Selling Counterfeit Agro-Chemicals

25 Aug 2021, 21:18 Comments 115 Views Court Updates
Evalyn Kunahimbire appearing before court.

Evalyn Kunahimbire appearing before court.

In short
The suspect, identified as Evalyn Kunahimbire was arraigned before the Buganda Road Grade One Magistrates Court and charged for forging a counterfeiting trademark, selling goods with false trademarks and falsely applying for trademarks.

 

Tagged with: Anti Counterfeit Network Africa Bukoola Industries Limited. Evalyn Kunahimbire Weed Master

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.