Businesswoman Pinned on Land Grabbing

Ronald Kalemba, 53 yrs old told the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters that in 2014, Miria Ssebunya together with another resident Abdu Swamad Mutibwa interrupted a land survey and boundary opening process that Kalemba had initiated.
Businesswoman Pinned on Land Grabbing18 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Ronald Kalemba leaving the witness chair at the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters in Wandegeya
