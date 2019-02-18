Businesswoman Pinned on Land Grabbing

Ronald Kalemba leaving the witness chair at the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters in Wandegeya Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Ronald Kalemba, 53 yrs old told the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters that in 2014, Miria Ssebunya together with another resident Abdu Swamad Mutibwa interrupted a land survey and boundary opening process that Kalemba had initiated.