Hafitha Issa
20:06

Businesswoman Pinned on Land Grabbing

18 Feb 2019, 19:40 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Ronald Kalemba leaving the witness chair at the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters in Wandegeya Hafitha Issa

Ronald Kalemba leaving the witness chair at the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters in Wandegeya Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ronald Kalemba, 53 yrs old told the Commission Of Inquiry into Land Matters that in 2014, Miria Ssebunya together with another resident Abdu Swamad Mutibwa interrupted a land survey and boundary opening process that Kalemba had initiated.

 

Tagged with: security guard
Mentioned: ronald kalemba miria ssebunya yusuf kalemba bethel wabbi moses kiwe ssebunya ibrahim ssendi kikomeko miria ssebunnya bamugemereire commission saracen security limited square miles of inquiry abdu swamad mutibwa kassanda district zabuloni bakyayita

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.