Businesswoman Remanded for Defrauding UGX 300m from Job Seekers

In short
Prosecution told court that between November 2019 and December 2019 at Namaganda Plaza in Kampala, Nakaweesa deceitfully obtained money ranging from five to eight million shillings from dozens of people claiming that she would get them lucrative jobs in Dubai.
Businesswoman Remanded for Defrauding UGX 300m from Job Seekers23 Jan 2020, 19:30 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Court Report
A 25 year old Gonhill Nakaweesa has been remanded to Luzira prison for obtaining money by false pretense .
