Businesswoman who Runs Para-Medical Institute Expels Two Students for Plotting Protest

Police taking suspected protest ring leaders.

The students accuse the top school administrator, Aisha Bulya Kizito of brutality, poor feeding and even sometimes denying them access from the dining room altogether.

 

