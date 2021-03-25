Baker Batte
Busiro North MP-Elect Accused of Identity Theft as Loser Seeks to Overturn Results Top story

25 Mar 2021, 15:17 Comments 324 Views Court Updates

In short
Lubadde who scored only 199 votes challenged the election of the eventual winner Paul Nsubuga who scored 21,401 votes. But according to Lubadde, Nsubuga did not have the requisite academic qualifications to contest as a Member of Parliament as required by law, at the time of his nomination.

 

