In short
Lubadde who scored only 199 votes challenged the election of the eventual winner Paul Nsubuga who scored 21,401 votes. But according to Lubadde, Nsubuga did not have the requisite academic qualifications to contest as a Member of Parliament as required by law, at the time of his nomination.
Busiro North MP-Elect Accused of Identity Theft as Loser Seeks to Overturn Results Top story25 Mar 2021, 15:17 Comments 324 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.