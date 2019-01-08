In short
Busitema is the third Public University to announce it has withdrawn of the staff labour after Kyambogo University and Makerere University Business School MUBS.
Busitema Staff Join Public Universities Strike
Eng. Godfrey Ssajja Ssali, the chairperson of the Busitema University Academic Staff Association -BUASA Login to license this image from 1$.
