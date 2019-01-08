Davidson Ndyabahika
12:58

Busitema Staff Join Public Universities Strike

8 Jan 2019, 12:58 Comments 34 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Eng. Godfrey Ssajja Ssali, the chairperson of the Busitema University Academic Staff Association -BUASA Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Busitema is the third Public University to announce it has withdrawn of the staff labour after Kyambogo University and Makerere University Business School MUBS.

 

