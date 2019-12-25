Wambuzi Reacheal
17:42

Busoga Bishop Warns Politicians Against Making Empty Promises

25 Dec 2019, 17:40 Comments 205 Views Iganga, Uganda Politics Misc Report
The Bishop of Busoga diocese, Rt. Rev. Samson Naimanye addressing christians on Christmas day.

The Bishop of Busoga diocese, Rt. Rev. Samson Naimanye addressing christians on Christmas day.

In short
While preaching to Christians at Iganga Cathedral Church on Christmas Day, Wakula says that voters are outraged that several promises made in the past have not yet been fulfilled.

 

Tagged with: God board cathedral colleague diocese election family heart leadership peace people political affiliation politician poverty transformation voter
Mentioned: Busoga Christian Naimanye Patrick Wakula

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.