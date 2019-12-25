Busoga Bishop Warns Politicians Against Making Empty Promises

In short
While preaching to Christians at Iganga Cathedral Church on Christmas Day, Wakula says that voters are outraged that several promises made in the past have not yet been fulfilled.
Busoga Bishop Warns Politicians Against Making Empty Promises25 Dec 2019, 17:40 Comments 205 Views Iganga, Uganda Politics Misc Report
