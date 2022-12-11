Busoga Clan Heads Asked to Shun Risky Cultural Practices

In short
Moses Isiiko, a mobiliser of the Baise-Ngobi clan, said that the Ebola preventive measures restrict physical contact with dead bodies, yet most people believe in communal washing of the deceased as a sign of decent sendoff of their beloved.
Busoga Clan Heads Asked to Shun Risky Cultural Practices11 Dec 2022, 10:09 Comments 123 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Some of the clan leaders from different chiefdoms in Busoga sub region attending a training on how to prevent the spread of Ebola.
