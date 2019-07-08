In short
Under the MoU, the farmers are required to supply 600 tons of mature sugarcane to the company each day for a period of three months. They will receive Kenya Shillings 4,055 (approximately UGX 146,716) for a ton of cane, two days after delivery. Only farmers registered with the association will be allowed to supply cane upon endorsement by their chairperson.
Busoga Farmers to Export Sugarcane to Kenya
Issa Budhugo, the chairperson of Busoga sugarcane out growers association addressing journalists in Jinja district on Sunday.
