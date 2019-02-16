Wambuzi Reacheal
Busoga Kingdom Declares Week of Mourning for Bamwoze

Busoga Lukiiko pays tribute to late Cyprian Bamwoze at the kingdom headquarters on Saturday. Wambuzi Reacheal

The declaration made during a special sitting held at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters today requires all public offices within the region to fly the Kingdom flag at half-mast and observe a moment of silence at all public functions across the kingdom and during school assemblies.

 

