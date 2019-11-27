Wambuzi Reacheal
Busoga Kingdom Halts Enthronement of New Budhagali Oracle

The new oracle of Bujjagali falls, Hassan Kirunda.

Kirunda was on Sunday morning confirmed as the new oracle of Bujjagali falls, replacing the deceased Budhagali Nabamba who served the said spirits for the past 60 years. He had allegedly spent 10 days on Budhagali island, prior to his confirmation as the choice of the spirits.

 

