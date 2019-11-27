Busoga Kingdom Halts Enthronement of New Budhagali Oracle

In short
Kirunda was on Sunday morning confirmed as the new oracle of Bujjagali falls, replacing the deceased Budhagali Nabamba who served the said spirits for the past 60 years. He had allegedly spent 10 days on Budhagali island, prior to his confirmation as the choice of the spirits.
Busoga Kingdom Halts Enthronement of New Budhagali Oracle27 Nov 2019, 19:24 Comments 104 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: kingdom shore spirit traditionalist village
Mentioned: Budhagali Budhagali Nabamba Budhagali island Budondo Bujjagali Busoga Hassan Kirunda Richard Mafumo River Nile
