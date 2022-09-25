Wambuzi Reacheal
10:55

Busoga Kingdom Partners with Uganda Rugby Union to Host Kyabazinga 7s

25 Sep 2022, 10:50 Comments 111 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
Jinja Hippos players facing off with their counterparts from Soroti rangers on Saturday.

Jinja Hippos players facing off with their counterparts from Soroti rangers on Saturday.

In short
The Kyabazinga 7s circuit that started on Saturday attracted 16 teams from different parts of the country, with an aim of promoting the sport within grassroots communities.

 

Tagged with: circuit club competition country cultural institution kingdom rugby sport
Mentioned: Busoga Kyabazinga Tooro URU Uganda

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.