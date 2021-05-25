Busoga Kingdom Reacts to Kadaga’s Loss of Speakership

In short
“As a kingdom, we are under no obligation to make political commentary over the election processes of the speaker of parliament of the republic, but we cannot say that, all is well with us, because our prayer was that we get more and more of our illustrious sons and daughters in more lucrative positions without losing any, we didn’t see this coming and we didn’t know the scheme was deep, well calculated and spirited,” he said in a statement.
Busoga Kingdom Reacts to Kadaga’s Loss of Speakership25 May 2021, 17:52 Comments 230 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
