Busoga Kingdom Starts Campaign to Promote Domestic Tourism

Busoga Kingdoms Minister of State for Tourism, Sheila Birungi says that the campaign is aimed at acquiring skills on how to boost Busogas tourism sites which she says are underdeveloped.
Busoga Kingdom Starts Campaign to Promote Domestic Tourism12 Nov 2018, 07:57 Comments 197 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Report
Busoga tourism queens pose for a group photograph at the equator. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
