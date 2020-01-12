Wambuzi Reacheal
Busoga Kingdom Threatens to Evict Bufulubi Prisons Over Rent Arrears

12 Jan 2020 Mayuge, Uganda
Part of Bufulubi main prison

Speaking to journalists after overseeing the survey of Kingdom land in Jinja and Mayuge districts on Saturday, Muvawala, said their demands notices to the Prison authorities to clear the rent have gone without any response.

 

