Busoga Leaders, Christ for All Nations Church Reconcile

It is alleged that Bonnke, staged their first mega gospel crusade in Jinja district, however, the then central government representative, Cleophas Karashani, pulled him off the pulpit, accusing him of sound pollution and deterring people from working.
Busoga Leaders, Christ for All Nations Church Reconcile3 Jul 2022, 11:19 Comments 248 Views Jinja, Uganda Religion Report
The agriculture affairs state minister, Fred Bwiino(M), the Jinja district L.C.V chairperson, Moses Batwala(L) and Michael Mubiike, a pastor from Busoga christian leaders fellowship(R), praying.
