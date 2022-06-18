Busoga Leaders Want Increased Funding to Facilitate Poverty Eradication Initiatives

In short
While attending the launch of Busoga’s 2022/2023 annual development plan at the Jinja city’s based Civil Service college, the leaders said that an increase in the funds will foster the quickening of poverty eradication processes.
Busoga Leaders Want Increased Funding to Facilitate Poverty Eradication Initiatives18 Jun 2022, 13:53 Comments 110 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: development plan government leader poverty region vice president
Mentioned: Busoga Jessica Alupo Rebecca Kadaga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.