Busoga MPs Demands for Return of Kingdom Property

10 Sep 2021
The Kyabazinga arriving for the celebrations Beatrice Nyangoma

In short
The Members of the Busoga Parliamentary caucus are demanding for the return of or compensation for their kingdom property taken by Government in 1966 after the abolition of cultural institutions.

 

