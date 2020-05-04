In short
A section of legislators under the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus have demanded that President Yoweri Museveni offers them an apology in regard to his statement about Shillings 10 billion parliament Covid-19 cash or they de-campaign him in their constituencies.
Busoga Parliamentary Caucus Demands Apology From Museveni Over COVID-19 Cash
4 May 2020
