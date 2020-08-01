Busoga Region MPs Back Kadaga

In short
Moses Balyeku, the Jinja West Member of Parliament who doubles as the Busoga parliamentary caucus vice chairperson says that, all his colleagues have agreed to rally behind Kadaga.
Busoga Region MPs Back Kadaga1 Aug 2020, 16:47 Comments 113 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: executive committee government national parliament region
Mentioned: Busoga Jinja Moses Balyeku Rebecca Kadaga government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.