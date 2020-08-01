Wambuzi Reacheal
Busoga Region MPs Back Kadaga

1 Aug 2020, 16:47 Comments 113 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
The speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga addressing journalists at the Jinja city hall.

In short
Moses Balyeku, the Jinja West Member of Parliament who doubles as the Busoga parliamentary caucus vice chairperson says that, all his colleagues have agreed to rally behind Kadaga.

 

