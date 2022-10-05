Wambuzi Reacheal
19:48

Busoga United Defeats Blacks Power 2-0 in Uganda Premier League

5 Oct 2022, 19:45 Comments 91 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
Busoga United defeats Blacks power FC.

Busoga United defeats Blacks power FC.

In short
Busoga United's head coach, Paul Kiwanuka, says that today's win is a remarkable boost to the team after last week's loss to Maroons FC.

 

Tagged with: Football Club boy league
Mentioned: Blacks Power Busoga United Franco Balabala Ibrahim Kayiwa Jinja Kakindu stadium Micheal Osio Paul Kiwanuka Peter Onen Uganda head coach

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.