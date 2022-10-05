Busoga United Defeats Blacks Power 2-0 in Uganda Premier League

In short
Busoga United's head coach, Paul Kiwanuka, says that today's win is a remarkable boost to the team after last week's loss to Maroons FC.
Busoga United Defeats Blacks Power 2-0 in Uganda Premier League5 Oct 2022, 19:45 Comments 91 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
