Busoga United Defeats BUL FC 3:0

In short
The goals were scored by Boban Zilintusa in the 72nd minute, Joel Madondo 80th minute, and Lawrence Tezikya netted the third goal in the last minute of added minute.
Busoga United Defeats BUL FC 3:011 Sep 2019, 20:14 Comments 111 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Misc Report
