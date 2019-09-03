Wambuzi Reacheal
Busoga United Drops Three Home Points to KCCA FC Top story

3 Sep 2019, 21:34 Comments 169 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Misc Report
KCCAFC scores 1-0 against Busoga united.

In short
KCCA’s head coach, Mike Mutebi said his team is organized but still struggles to get a win. “My team has earned six points in two matches but have seen them struggling to it,” he said.

 

