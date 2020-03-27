In short
Muwanguzi adds that the isolation room at the hospital caters for only eight people yet an average of 15 suspected COVID-19 victims have been seeking medical attention on a daily basis. He adds that the dormitories at the university will provide enough room for the privacy of all isolated patients under their supervision.
Busoga University to Host Iganga District COVID-19 Isolation Centre
