Busongora MPs Seek Special Relief Package for Flood Victims

In short
Up to 289 of the families displaced by flooding remain camped in Muhokya Internally Displaced peoples camps while another 19 displaced this month are housed at Humanist school. There are also are 54 households still camped at Kyambogho Primary School and 51 others at Kathulhu Church of Uganda.
Busongora MPs Seek Special Relief Package for Flood Victims1 Aug 2021, 12:16 Comments 100 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
