Busongora MPs Seek Special Relief Package for Flood Victims

A family trying to move a coffin after the Kilembe road was cut off by floods last week

In short

Up to 289 of the families displaced by flooding remain camped in Muhokya Internally Displaced peoples camps while another 19 displaced this month are housed at Humanist school. There are also are 54 households still camped at Kyambogho Primary School and 51 others at Kathulhu Church of Uganda.