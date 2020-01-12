In short
In an interview with URN on Saturday morning, Dr. Basangwa said they received 100 more new cases in the inpatient department in just three months. He also noted that in the outpatient department they receive between 100 and 120 patients each day.
Butabika Hospital Overwhelmed by Huge Number of Patients, Asks for More Funding
