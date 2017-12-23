In short
Alternative drugs that present less or no side effects in patients are available on the market. Olanzapine can be used to treat the same illnesses that largactil treats. However, due to the lack of money, procuring drugs like olanzapine is impossible, according to Dr. Basangwa.
Butabika Patients Battling Side Effects Because of Cheap Drugs Top story23 Dec 2017, 17:26 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Dr. David Basangwa, the Executive Director Butabika Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital
