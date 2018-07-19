Butaleja Farmers Testify in Doho Land Dispute

A section of farmers from Butaleja sitting in the Land Probe auditorium. They were together with the Butaleja Woman MP Milly Mugeni. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

In their petition to the Land probe, the Butaleja farmers accuse businessmen, Hajj Malik Koire and Abdu Kadri Hifude of grabbing their land with the help of armed police officers and stick-wielding men.