Butaleja Nurse Dies in Shrine Seeking Medical Care

According to Rachel Namanja, the deceased’s sister, her sibling has been struggling with an unknown illness for the last one week. She said that when her sister started to feel unwell, she was admitted at Butaleja Hospital but when her condition worsened, she was referred to Mount Elgon Hospital in Mbale but they were never given a diagnosis of the disease.
Butaleja Nurse Dies in Shrine Seeking Medical Care12 Jul 2021, 16:48 Comments 186 Views Butaleja, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
