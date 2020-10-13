In short
Members of Parliament from Buliisa district want Government to declare the floods situation over Butiaba Subcounty a national disaster.
Butiaba Sub-County Disappearing Under Water, MPs Warn Gov't13 Oct 2020, 17:19 Comments 74 Views Politics Parliament Updates
One of the houses surrounded by the rising Lake Albert water in Boma village Butiaba Sub county. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Tagged with: 500 homestead affected flood flooding in buliisa landing sites
Mentioned: Parliament bulisa district
