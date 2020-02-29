In short
Alex Mabiriizi, the Buvuma District LC V Chairperson, says farmers risk making losses once the seedlings are not delivered on time because of bad roads.
Buvama Leaders Worried About Unconstructed Roads Ahead of Palm Oil Planting Top story29 Feb 2020, 17:21 Comments 154 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Agriculture Environment Local government Report
