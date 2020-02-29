Kimbowa Ivan
Buvama Leaders Worried About Unconstructed Roads Ahead of Palm Oil Planting Top story

29 Feb 2020, 17:21 Comments 154 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Agriculture Environment Local government Report
The oil palm nursary bed under preparation at Busamuzi Sub County in Buvuma District.

In short
Alex Mabiriizi, the Buvuma District LC V Chairperson, says farmers risk making losses once the seedlings are not delivered on time because of bad roads.

 

