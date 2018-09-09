Derick Kissa
Buvuma Councilors Demand Induction

Buvuma district councillors in the council meeting Derick Kissa

In short
Daniel Opondo Onyango, the Lubya Sub County LC V councilor, says they are unable to discharge their responsibilities well due to lack of induction. He says the decision not to induct them could be a move by the technocrats to keep them ignorant so as to swindle government funds without any restraint.

 

