Buvuma District Adopts New Charging Policy to Increase Local Revenue

In short
The Assistant Chief Administrative Officer-ACAO Ismael Kabonge told Uganda Radio Network that since the creation of Buvuma district in July 1 2010 it has been failing to collect the estimated local revenue and making recoveries of unrealized amounts due to gaps in the legal framework.
Buvuma District Adopts New Charging Policy to Increase Local Revenue24 Oct 2019, 11:20 Comments 99 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Buvuma District Adopt New Charging Policy to Increase on Local Revenue The district local government of Buvuma
Mentioned: Buvuma District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.