It is allegedly said that one of the FPU officer accidentally pulled the trigger firing at Lukoma whom they had travelled with on the fisheries protection speed vessel for an operation.
Buvuma District Councillor Shot Dead7 Jun 2019, 11:53 Comments 85 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Politics Crime Security Updates
