Buvuma District Covid-19 Task Force Receives Boat From Area MP Top story

1 May 2020
Robert Migadde the Buvuma MP handing over the boat to the District Covid-19 Task Force headed by Agnes Nabirye.

In short
Agnes Nabirye, the Buvuma District Covid-19 Task force Chairperson and Resident District Commissioner, says they have been facing challenges of responding to emergencies in distant islands that make up the district. Buvuma district comprises 52 scattered islands.

 

