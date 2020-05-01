In short
Agnes Nabirye, the Buvuma District Covid-19 Task force Chairperson and Resident District Commissioner, says they have been facing challenges of responding to emergencies in distant islands that make up the district. Buvuma district comprises 52 scattered islands.
Buvuma District Covid-19 Task Force Receives Boat From Area MP Top story1 May 2020, 12:23 Comments 229 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Health Local government Report
Robert Migadde the Buvuma MP handing over the boat to the District Covid-19 Task Force headed by Agnes Nabirye.
Buvuma MP Donate Baot to District Covid-19 Task Force to Transport Essential Equipment
ADHO Buvuma Task Force RDC
