Kimbowa Ivan
09:55

Buvuma District Suspends Business After Registering Two Positive COVID-19 Cases

9 Nov 2020, 09:51 Comments 172 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Local government Security Health Report

In short
Zebio Wasswa, the Buvuma District Information Officer, says all staff and other workers at the district headquarters been advised to go for COVID-19 testing and self-isolate until when their results return.

 

Tagged with: Buvuma District Suspends Business After Registering Two Cases of Covid-19
Mentioned: Buvuma District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.