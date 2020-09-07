Buvuma Ferry Passengers Reduced After registering Two Covid-19 cases

In short
The District Health Officer-DHO Dr. Barker Kanyike instructed the ferry management to reduce the numbers of passengers from 200 to 80 after registering two cases on the ferry last week. The ferry makes two trips between Kiyindi and Kirongo on a daily basis.
