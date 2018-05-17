UNRA Suspends Buvuma Ferry For Emergency Service

In short
Several vehicles that were taken to Buvuma on the ferry cant cross back. The ferry carries up to 120 passengers and eight vehicles to and from the island.
UNRA Suspends Buvuma Ferry For Emergency Service17 May 2018, 07:37 Comments 147 Views Buvuma, Uganda Business and finance Report
The Bukakata ferry parked on a dry dock in Luzira for six years. The ferry is supposed to transport people and cargo to and from Buvuma Islands
