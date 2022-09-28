Buvuma, Koome Islands Receive 'Museveni' Boat Ambulances

In short
At Koome islands in Mukono district, the boat ambulance will support referrals to Mukono general hospital and to Entebbe referral hospital. Dr. Stephen Mulindwa, the District Health Officer says the biggest facility on Koome is at the level of HCIII and lacks a medical officer to perform surgeries especially for mothers who fail to deliver.
Buvuma, Koome Islands Receive 'Museveni' Boat Ambulances28 Sep 2022, 11:46 Comments 112 Views Buvuma Island, Uganda Health Environment Local government Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Buvuma, Koome Islands Receive Boat Ambulances Amidst Loud Cry for Health Facilities' Upgrade
Mentioned: Boat Ambulance
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.