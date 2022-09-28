Kimbowa Ivan
11:55

Buvuma, Koome Islands Receive 'Museveni' Boat Ambulances

28 Sep 2022, 11:46 Comments 112 Views Buvuma Island, Uganda Health Environment Local government Editorial
Ambulance boat commissioned at Katosi landing site to support Koome Islands_png

Ambulance boat commissioned at Katosi landing site to support Koome Islands_png

In short
At Koome islands in Mukono district, the boat ambulance will support referrals to Mukono general hospital and to Entebbe referral hospital. Dr. Stephen Mulindwa, the District Health Officer says the biggest facility on Koome is at the level of HCIII and lacks a medical officer to perform surgeries especially for mothers who fail to deliver.

 

Tagged with: Buvuma, Koome Islands Receive Boat Ambulances Amidst Loud Cry for Health Facilities' Upgrade
Mentioned: Boat Ambulance

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.