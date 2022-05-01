Kimbowa Ivan
Buvuma Oil Palm Out Growers Query Farm Input Distribution

1 May 2022, 14:20 Comments 82 Views Buvuma, Uganda Agriculture Security Lifestyle Editorial
Unweeded oil palm tree at Kitiko Village in Nairambi Sub County. Several trees have turned yellowish.

In short
The Out-growers started planting oil palm trees in May last year and are entitled to loans through their Buvuma Oil Palm Grower’s Cooperative Society Limited-BOPGCo. So far, over 60 farmers have grown oil palm.

 

