Kimbowa Ivan
09:27

Buvuma Oil Palm Out Growers stay Food Secure, Prepare for Longterm Harvest

18 Apr 2021, 09:11 Comments 147 Views Mukono, Uganda Agriculture Environment Editorial
Seedlings at Buvuma Oil Palm Uganda Limited.

Unlike in Kalangala district, where several farmers devoted all their land to oil palm growing, NOPP is ensuring that each out grower at Buvuma spares or secures an acre of land for growing food. Wilson Sserunjogi, the District Oil Palm Focal Person says such land will help farmers during the time when they cannot practice intercropping.

 

